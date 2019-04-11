Chichester crime - Can you help police find these latest culprits?

Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving a number of crimes in the Chichester district.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made over the past week, for offences including; possession of Class A drugs, theft, wasting police time, domestic assault, cannabis production, common assault, theft, burglary dwelling, actual bodily harm, harassment, assault police, wanted on warrant, drunk and disorderly, shoplifting, affray, criminal damage, drug driving, blackmail and excess alcohol.

Police

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Westgate, Chichester – Overnight on Sunday, March 31, a property was entered and food and other personal items stolen from the kitchen. Serial 0472 of 01/04.

- Spitafield Lane, Chichester – Between Tuesday, January 1, and Tuesday, April 2, a cycle was stolen from a locked communal shed. Serial 0375 of 04/04.

- Downs Roads, West Stoke – On Tuesday, April 2, between 5.30 and 6.00 pm the window to a van was smashed and a work's bag containing a wallet and other personal items stolen. Serial 1160 of 02/04.

- Hunters Race, Lavant – On Tuesday, April 2, between 5.10 pm and 5.30 pm the window to a van was smashed and a radio and mobile phone stolen. Serial 0113 of 03/04.

- Blackboy Lane, Fishbourne – Overnight on Thursday, April 4, there was an attempt break-in to a van, no entry was gained but damage was caused to the vehicle’s door. Serial 0217 of 05/04.

-Clappers Lane, Earnley – Between Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31, a property currently under renovation was entered and a quantity of tools stolen. Serial 0336 of 02/04.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident, contact police online, by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org