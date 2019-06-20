Chichester crime - Can you help police find these latest culprits?

Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving a number of crimes in Chichester.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made in the Chichester district over the past week, for offences including; excess alcohol, domestic assault, drug driving, assault on police, criminal damage, possession of Class B drugs, actual bodily harm, shoplifting, drunk and disorderly, grievous bodily harm, shoplifting, burglary dwelling, possession of Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, aggravated burglary, theft of a pedal cycle, going equipped and threats to kill.

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Challen Close, Oving On Tuesday, June 11, we received a report of a vehicle break. Nothing stolen from the vehicle. Serial 0406 11/6



- Colworth, Chichester – On Wednesday, June 12, we received a report of an insecure vehicle being entered. A satnav was stolen. Serial 1332 12/6



- High Street, Oving – On Thursday, June 13, a report of a vehicle break was received. An untidy search was made but nothing stolen. Serial 0511 13/6

- Forge Close, Chichester – On Saturday, June 15, police received a report of a vehicle break overnight into 15/6. Power tools and a laptop were stolen. Serial 0409 15/6

- Police also reported a number of vehicle break-ins in beauty spot car parks. Locations include Stoughton Down, Hunters Race, Eartham Wood and West Stoke.

In its Sussex Country Watch Bulletin, Sussex Police reported the following:

- Outbuildings to a farm in Chidham, Chichester were broken into and various tools were stolen, these include. 1 x Fein Multimaster tool in its case, 1 x Ryobi 1 cordless circular saw bas unit, 1 x Black and Decker vice, a selection of chisel’s. Value £450.00.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information regarding an incident or crime please report it to police online, call 101 quoting the reference number provided, or email the force at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk.



Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.