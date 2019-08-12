Chichester crime - Can you help police find these latest culprits?

Police officers are seeking help from the public in solving a number of crimes in the Chichester district.

In last week's crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests have been made for offences including; domestic assault, grievous bodily harm, burglary, possession of Class B drug, theft of cycle, affray, drunk and disorderly, excess alcohol, assault police, stalking, breach of the peace, driving whilst disqualified, drug driving, shoplifting, breach of bail, and theft from motor vehicle.

Police

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Dallaway Road, Chichester - Overnight into Monday, July 29, an attempt break-in to a property was reported. Entry was attempted via a double glazed door at the property. Serial 1162 29/7



- Flatt Road, Nutbourne – On Tuesday, July 30, a vehicle was stolen from outside a property. It is believed the vehicle keys were stolen from a window sill at the property. Serial 0244 30/7



- Green Lane, Chichester – On Tuesday, July 30, a distraction burglary was reported where a builder asked for access to a property to check a rear fence. After the builder had left it was noticed that a safe had been stolen from the property. Serial 0569 30/7



- Williams Road, Bosham – Overnight into Tuesday, July 30, a truck was broken into whilst outside a property. Power tools were taken from the vehicle. Serial 0278 30/7



- The Halt, Hambrook, On Tuesday, July 30, a shed was broken into overnight. Three bikes and a electric scooter were stolen. Serial 0255 31/7



- Halnaker, Chichester – On Thursday, August 1, a property was broken into. Entry was via the back patio doors. Jewellery was stolen from the property. Serial 1188 01/08



- Broyle Road, Chichester – On Saturday, August 3, a motorbike was stolen from a driveway. Serial 0747 3/8



- Manor Road, Selsey – On Tuesday, July 30, police received a report that a moped was stolen from a car park overnight. The vehicle was a black Simcox 125. Serial 0229 30/7



- Chichester Road, Selsey – Police received two reports of greenhouses being damaged within the road on Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3. Serial 0283 2/8

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident, contact police online, by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org