Chichester crime - Can you help police find these latest culprits?

Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving a number of crimes in and around Chichester.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made over the past week, for offences including; domestic violence assault, wanted on warrant, threats to kill, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession of class A drugs, burglary, actual bodily harm, excess alcohol, racially aggravated public order, affray, child neglect, assaulting a police officer, possession of a knife, outraging public decency, attempted grievous bodily harm, shoplifting, common assault, drug driving, stalking, dangerous driving, theft, driving a vehicle with no insurance, grievous bodily harm and handling stolen goods.

Crime

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Longlands Road, Emsworth – On Monday, September 2, police received three separate reports of breaks to sheds in this road. Items stolen include a lawnmower, kitchen equipment and tools were stolen. Damage was caused to the sheds on entry. Serials 1616 2/9, 0570 2/9, 0262 2/9

- Longley Road, Chichester – On Tuesday, September 3, police received a report of a shed break where two bikes were stolen. Serial 0661 3/9



- Parklands Road, Chichester – On Thursday, September 5, two vehicles were broken into overnight outside of a property. A number of clothing items and cash were stolen from one of the vehicles. Serial 0380 5/9 & 1346 5/9



- Little Breach, Chichester – On Thursday, September 5, police received a report of a vehicle break overnight. A number of personal possessions were stolen from the vehicle. Serial 1560 5/9



- Bostock Road, Chichester – On Friday, September 6, a vehicle windows were smashed outside a property. Nothing was stolen from the vehicle. Serial 0484 6/9



- Caledonian Road, Chichester – On Saturday, September 7, police received a report of an attempt break to a residential property. Damage was caused to the door but no entry gained. Serial 0757 7/9



- Green Lane, Chichester – On Saturday, September 7, a BMW motorbike was stolen from outside a property. Serial 0454 7/9



- Main Road, Nutbourne – On Saturday, September 7, a Kawasaki motorbike was stolen from outside a public house. Serial 0898 7/9



- Spitalfield Lane, Chichester – On Sunday, September 8, a residential burglary was reported to an unoccupied property. Entry was via rear patio doors and a number of items were stolen from the property including a vehicle from the driveway. Serial 0888 8/9.



- Westbourne Road, Emsworth – On Sunday, September 8, a Peugeot 206 vehicle was stolen overnight. Serial 0858 8/9



- Cleveland Road, Chichester – On Sunday, September 8, a Kawasaki motorbike was stolen from outside a property. 1194 8/9.



- Tamarisk Walk, East Wittering – On Wednesday, September 4, police received a report of criminal damage being caused to a garden. Serial 1264 4/9,



- Memorial Playing Field, May Close, Sidlesham – On Thursday, September 5, police received a report of vandalism to chairs and benches at the playing field. It is believed this occurred on the evening of Tuesday 3 September. Serial 0774 5/9

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information regarding an incident or crime please report it to police online, call 101, or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk using the reference number provided.



Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.