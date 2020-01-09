Chichester crime - Can you help police solve these recent cases?

Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving more than 20 crimes in and around Chichester.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made over the past week, for offences including; criminal damage; actual bodily harm; drink driving; no insurance; possession of a Class B drug; immigration; robbery; common assault; shoplifting; domestic assault; possession of a Class A drug; theft of a motor vehicle; drug driving; affray; possession of an offensive weapon; grievous bodily harm; assault on police and breach of bail.

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Halnaker, Chichester – On Monday, December 23, two vehicles were broken into. Various items were stolen including clothing and cash. Serial 0433 / 23.



- North Street, Chichester – Overnight on Thursday, December 26, a business premises was broken into. A safe containing over £2,000 was stolen. Serial 0239 of 27/12.



- Church Road, Singleton – Overnight on Thursday, December 26, a business premises was broken into and items of stock were stolen. Serial 0673 27/12.



- Avenue De Chartres, Chichester – On Friday, December 27, a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0922 of 27/12.



- Halnaker, Chichester – Overnight on Friday, December 27, a business premises was broken into. Food and cash were stolen. Serial 0409 28/12.



- Main Road, Chidham – Overnight on Saturday, December 28, a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0586 of 29/12.



- Old West Dean Road, Chilgrove – On Tuesday, December 31, a vehicle was broken into. A handbag, phone, glasses and keys were stolen. Serial 0759 of 31/12.



- Eartham, Chichester – Overnight on Tuesday, December 31, during the early hours of the morning, the alarm was activated to a business premises. Nothing was stolen but damage was caused to the premises. Serial 0617 of 31/12.



- Appledram Lane South, Chichester – Overnight on Thursday, January 2 a shed was broken into. A collection of tools were stolen. Serial 0429 of 05/01.



- Church Lane, Tangmere – Overnight on Thursday, January 2, a business premises was criminally damaged. Serial 1135 of 05/01.



- Salthill Road, Chichester – Overnight on Thursday, January 2, a vehicle was broken into and numerous personal possessions were stolen. Serial 1347 of 03/01.



- Lagness Road, Runcton – Overnight on Monday, December 23, a business premises was broken into. Cash was stolen and stock was tampered with. Serial 0208 of 24/12.



- Sussex Grove, Bracklesham Bay – Between Thursday, December 5 and Wednesday, December 25, a property and two vehicles were criminally damaged. Serial 0311 of 25/12.



- Mill Lane, Sidlesham – On Thursday, December 26, a residence was broken into. Alcohol, keys and cash was stolen. Serial 0513 of 26/12.



- Mill Lane, Runcton – Overnight on Saturday, December 28, a vehicle was broken into and cash was stolen. Serial 0395 of 29/12.



- Vinnetrow Road, Runcton – Overnight on Saturday, December 28, a residence was broken into. A boiler was stolen and further damage caused inside the property. Serial 0604 of 29/12.



- Harmony Drive, Bracklesham Bay – Overnight on Sunday, December 29, a vehicle was broken into and a wallet was stolen. Serial 0102 of 04/01.



- Runcton Lane, Runcton – Overnight on Sunday, December 29, two unlocked vehicles were entered. Binoculars, loose change, a mobile phone and a photo were stolen. Serial 0892 of 29/12.



- Street End Road, Sidlesham – On Tuesday, December 31, a residence was broken into. Jewellery was stolen. Serial 0045 of 01/01.



- Rectory Lane, Selsey – On Wednesday, January 1, a business premises had two window panels smashed. Serial 0247 of 02/01.



- Garden Avenue, Bracklesham Bay – Overnight on Wednesday, January 1, a residence was broken into and three mountain bikes were stolen. Serial 0173 of 02/01.



- Dell Quay Road, Chichester – Overnight on Friday, January 3, a residence was broken into and a push bike, tennis racquets and a set of golf clubs were stolen. Serial 0381 of 04/01.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident, please contact police online, by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.



Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org