Chichester man arrested after allegedly threatening to set fire to his own home

A man has been arrested following an alleged arson attempt in Chichester, police have said.

Fire crews dealt with a fire at a flat in Lennox Road this afternoon (Thursday August 15) and a man was arrested and taken to St Richard's Hospital for further checks.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Shortly after 3.30pm on Thursday (15 August) police were called to a flat in Lennox Road, Chichester, where a man was reported to be threatening neighbours and to have set fire to his home.

"Firefighters attended to deal with the fire and paramedics treated the man for smoke inhalation before he was taken to St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, for further checks.

"The immediate area was sealed off and nearby properties evacuated. A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson."