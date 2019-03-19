Chichester man charged after causing criminal damage at pub

A man is due to appear in court after damaging a pub window in Chichester, according to the city police force.

Chichester Police, in a post on social media, said Rory McGrail, of Longley Road, was arrested for causing criminal damage to a pub window in North Street on Saturday (March 16).

The 37-year-old has been charged and will be appearing at Worthing Magistrates Court on April 2, police said.



