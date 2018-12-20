Chichester man charged after Oving Road incident

A man from Chichester has been charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place, Sussex Police has confirmed today (December 20).

Police said officers were called to Oving Road, Chichester, following reports of a man being verbally aggressive at around 8.30pm on Monday (December 17).



A police spokesman added: "John Stacey, 31, of Green Lane, Chichester, was charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place, he was released on unconditional bail and will next appear a Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 29 January."