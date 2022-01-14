Chichester man found laying drunk on the floor is jailed

Gerald Burton, 64, of The Mainline Rooms, Whyke Road, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 6, and admitted a number of offences related to alcohol.

He was jailed for a total of nine months. Magistrates said the offences were serious enough to warrant a prison sentence due to Burton’s record of previous offending and because further offences were committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Burton was jailed for six months after admitting consuming alcohol in a public place, being drunk in a public place and behaving in a way likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in Richmond Road, Worthing, on December 6, 2021, breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Brighton Magistrates’ Court on May 26, 2021.

He was jailed for three months to run consecutively after admitting being drunk at Lancing Railway Station on December 12, 2021, breaching a criminal behaviour order.

He was given two three-month prison sentences to run concurrently after admitting laying on a public footpath in a state of drunkenness and behaving in a way likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in Marine Parade, Worthing, on January 5, 2022, breaching a criminal behaviour order; and being intoxicated while laying on the floor in Chapel Road, Worthing, on December 19, 2021, breaching a criminal behaviour order.

He was jailed for two weeks to run concurrently after admitting failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison.

He admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and was dealt with for the original offence, with the suspended 18-week prison sentence for being drunk in a public place and possessing an open container of alcohol in Selden Road, Worthing, on October 22, 2021, breaching a criminal behaviour order, being implemented to run concurrently.

Burton’s guilty pleas were taken into account when imposing sentence and no order was made for costs as magistrates’ said it was not appropriate in the circumstances.

