Chichester man in court over ‘Manga style’ images of children

A man has appeared in court charged with possessing ‘Manga style cartoon book’ images of children and making hundreds of indecent photographs, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed.

Alexis Evetts, 35, of Selham Close, Chichester, pleaded not guilty to all eight charges relating to child pornography when he appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 27, a CPS spokesman said.

According to the West Sussex Magistrates’ Court list, Evetts is charged with three counts of possession of prohibited images of children in ‘Manga style cartoon book’.

He also faces charges of possessing 286 prohibited images of children and 17 prohibited photos of children; one count of making 366 Category C indecent photos of children; one count of making 70 Category C indecent photos of children; and one count of making four Category B indecent photos of children, the court list shows.

Evetts is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 26 for a pre-trial hearing, the CPS spokesman said.