Chichester man responsible for 'years of abuse' convicted of child cruelty

A Chichester man has been convicted of three counts of child cruelty, according to Sussex Police.

In a statement sent to the media, Sussex Police said: "John Bayley, 40, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, December 7 for sentencing after a previous guilty plea for the three charges.

"The offences occurred in Chichester between 2012 and 2017 on two children who were known to Bayley of Bastion House, East Walls, Chichester.

"Bayley was given 20 days of community service, a restraining order not to contact the victims or their mother for five years, victim surcharge of £85, a fine of £800 and £1,200 towards prosecution costs."

In the statement, investigating officer Detective Constable Stuart McAdams said: “Mr Bayley subjected the children concerned to years of psychological, and of one child physical, abuse and what is worse, is that Bayley only entered a guilty plea on the first day of the trial.

“The result of this was that the children involved had to re-watch, and therefore re-live, their video recorded interview prior to the start of the trial.They were also traumatised by the thought of having to go to court and give evidence against an adult they trusted.

“That aside, the conviction is a positive result for these children and a welcomed conviction.”