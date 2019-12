A Chichester man is being sought in connection with a theft from a business in the city, police have said.

Police are looking to identify the man (pictured) in relation to a theft from a shop in Portfield Retail Park, Chichester.

The offence is believed to have happened at around 6pm on Tuesday, November 12.

Anyone who recognises this man, or who may have any further information, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1449 of 15/11.