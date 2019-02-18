Chichester man told to investigate his own bike theft

A Chichester man was told to investigate his own bike theft and tracked down CCTV footage.

Huw's 'lovely apple green' mountain bike

Piano teacher Huw Griffiths parked his 'lovely apple green' mountain bike at the bicycle racks next to the cathedral at around 2.20pm. He then walked up to Poundland on East Street to buy some batteries but when he returned about half and hour later, his 'pride and joy' was nowhere to be seen.

"I told police and they told me to look for CCTV from a business."

The footage shows the man that police would like to speak to the man in the video in connection with a bike theft from the bicycle racks by Chichester Cathedral.

Huw then approached a manager at Russell and Bromley who let him look through their footage. He said: "Low and behold — Russell and Bromley's CCTV was just outside.

"I was gutted because you know — it was £700 worth of bike. It's my pride and joy."

The Whyte mountain bike, had been used 'a couple of times a week' for four years, Huw said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police are aware and are investigating a report of a stolen bike. An image of the suspect has been circulated and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with any information should contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting reference: 47190023650 of February 12.