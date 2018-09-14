Chichester music teacher left ‘heartbroken’ after theft of eight guitars

A Chichester music teacher has been left ‘heartbroken’ after thousands of pounds worth of goods, including all eight of his guitars were stolen from his home.

Mitch Callow, a 55 year old guitar teacher, discovered that his house had been broken into in broad daylight yesterday morning.

His daughter Jess Callow said her father was ‘heartbroken’ after losing thousands of pounds worth of possessions from his home in Stirling Road.

Guitars are Mitch’s life, income and livelihood and each one holds huge sentimental value.

Mitch has been teaching guitar for more than 20 years to numerous children and adults in the West Sussex area.

Alongside the guitars, other goods stolen include ski boots, Festool tools, a Samsung 48in television, his passport and money.

Below is a full list of the instruments that Mitch, his friends and family are searching for-

Baroque guitar

Ibanez ST300 (1979). (This has a chip in laquer about 1in where the arrow is)

Freshman with a Bigsby tremolo

Paco Castillo electro acoustic

Picado classical guitar

Ramirez classical guitar

Rolland AC33 amp

Fender bass bronco

Acoustic bass (Spruce top)

Ukulele (spruce top)

More to follow.