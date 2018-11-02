Chichester phone store break in: 'Several thousand pounds' lost

Mobile phones and tablets valued at several thousand pounds were stolen in a Chichester store break last night (Thursday), police have confirmed.

Phone Boss manager Lucian Stoica said he arrived at work in East Street this morning (Friday) to find that the front door had been smashed and several items had been taken.



The extent of the financial loss has since been revealed by police.

Phone Boss, East Street

A police spokesman said: "At 11.15pm on Thursday evening (1 November) a man broke open the front door of Phone Boss, in East Street, Chichester, and stole a quantity of mobile phones and tablets valued at several thousand pounds, as well as the shop till which contained a small amount of cash.

"The till was found abandoned nearby minus the cash."

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 190 of 02/11.

