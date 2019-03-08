Chichester Police crackdown on illegal and anti-social driving

Chichester Police is 'targeting' anti-social and illegal driving in the district.

According to a post on its Facebook page yesterday afternoon (Thursday), the police force is listening to the concerns of residents in Selsey, in particular.

It added: "Already this morning we have stopped, searched and seized a vehicle for no insurance and no tax. #LongWalkHome.

"Our colleagues from VOSA have also issued a prohibition notice for construction and use offences."

You can report anti-social driving to police here.

Picture courtesy of Chichester Police

