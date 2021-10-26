Chichester policeman charged with assaulting child in custody

Ian Cheesman, 52, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court on November 16, charged with assault.

Chichester police officer accused of assaulting girl in custodyThe assault occurred on April 6 and involved a juvenile who was in police custody at Chichester.

Cheeseman, a Sussex Police sergeant, has been suspended from duty, a police spokesman said.

Sussex Police stock image

Sussex Police has confirmed that the matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.