Chichester policeman charged with assaulting child in custody

Sussex Police has confirmed that a Chichester police officer, charged with assaulting a girl in custody, will be investigated by the professional standards department.

By Joe Stack
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 9:59 am
Updated Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 10:00 am

Ian Cheesman, 52, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court on November 16, charged with assault.

Chichester police officer accused of assaulting girl in custodyThe assault occurred on April 6 and involved a juvenile who was in police custody at Chichester.

Cheeseman, a Sussex Police sergeant, has been suspended from duty, a police spokesman said.

Sussex Police stock image

Sussex Police has confirmed that the matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

