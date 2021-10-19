The former forensic pathology manager, who has more than 30-years of experience, has worked in a variety of roles from being in charge of major crime including homicide investigation and director of intelligence in charge of covert policing assets and operational crime and drugs squads, will give the hour and a half long lecture this Thursday.

Dr Jones said: "The lecture is based on a doctoral thesis I completed at the University of Portsmouth. It is concerned with the decision making of first officers at the scene of sudden and unexpected deaths, and influences that can bias such judgements."

Retired detective superintendent Dr. Dean Jones reveals the secrets of homicide investigation at Chichester University

The event, titled ‘Decision Making at the Scene of an Unexpected Death', will be hosted by Dr Stephanie Bennet, who runs the bachelors of science criminology course at the university, has said: “We are extremely excited to welcome Dr Dean Jones and delve deep into forensic pathology. Dean’s expertise in the area will provide an in depth understanding of how errors with first identification can lead to a Fatal Call and someone potentially getting away with murder.”

Dr Jones' reserach will be presented in three parts; a study into real cases where homicides were nearly missed; a statistical analysis of homicides against forensic autopsies; and focus group interviews.