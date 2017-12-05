Co-op in Westbourne damaged by ram-raiding thieves

A Co-op store was ram-raided in the early hours by criminals who tried to steal the cash machine inside, police confirmed.

A 4x4 vehicle reversed into the security shutters of the Westbourne store in The Square just before 2am on Tuesday.

Police also said an attempt was made to steal the shop’s ATM during the raid, but this failed and the intruders, who were wearing balaclava, made off with nothing.

Officers also believe a hatchback or saloon car may have been used to transport some of the suspects and made off along North Street in the direction of Rowlands Castle.

Detective Constable Gavin Percival said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this burglary which caused extensive damage to the front of the store. We believe there may have been between four and eight men involved. Fortunately the suspects were unable to steal anything.”

The Co-op confirmed the store was temporarily closed for repairs.

Any witnesses should call 101, quoting serial 68 of 05/12.