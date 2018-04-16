Concern for missing Bersted man

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Bersted man.

Jimmy Needham, 53, has not been seen since Saturday, police have said.

Known as Jimmy, he is white, 5ft 9in and slim, with grey receding hair. He may be wearing an all-weather jacket and blue trousers, a spokesman said.

They added: “He has recently been suffering from depression and there is natural concern for his safety. James left his home in Van Gogh Place at some point during Saturday and anyone who sees him is asked to contact the police right away on 101 or online quoting serial 988 of 14/04.”