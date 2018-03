Police say they are concerned for a missing teenage girl.

Maisie Farley, 14, was last seen at her Chichester home on Monday, March 5, at 8am, police said.

Police said she was last seen wearing a short black puffa style jacket, blue jeans and grey ankle boots.

Maisie is described by Sussex Police as white, about 5ft 5in, of slim build, with long light brown hair.

Anyone with any knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1249 of 05/03.