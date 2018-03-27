Concern for missing Chichester girl

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Demi Marsh from Tangmere, near Chichester.

According to police, Demi, 13, was last seen Monday morning (March 26) getting on a train at Chichester railway station, destined for Portsmouth.

It is believed Demi may have travelled to the Isle of Wight.

She is described as white, 5ft 4in with long straight brown hair. Demi was last seen wearing black Nike trainers, black jeans, a red cropped top and a navy blue jacket.

PC Kala Notton of the missing persons team said: “We are urging train passengers on the trains yesterday to cast their minds back to see if they remember seeing Demi.

“Anyone with information or sees Demi should call us immediately.”

If you see Demi please call 999. To report a previous sighting or any information on where she could be please report online or call 101 quoting reference 405 of 26/03.