Police say they are concerned for a missing man.

Rory McGrail, 35, was last seen at around 4pm on Saturday, March 10, at his Chichester home.

He is described by police as white, 5ft 7in, with short brown hair and a beard.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101, quoting reference 66 of 11/03.

Police have advised anyone who sees Mr McGrail not approach him but to call 999 immediately.