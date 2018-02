Police are concerned for missing man Xe Van La who has links to the Chichester area.

Xe Van La, 29, has an address in Hackney, London, and has also been staying in Chichester but has not been seen since Tuesday January 23.

Xe is of Asian appearance, 5ft 7in, of slim build and with straight short black hair. He speaks limited English.

If you have any information on Xe please report online or call 101 quoting reference 489 of 29/01.