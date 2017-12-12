Concern for missing West Wittering woman

Concern is growing for an elderly woman who has been missing overnight.

Police said Jean Winser from Chaucer Drive in West Wittering was reported missing by her lodger at 8.40pm yesterday (December 11) and is believed to still be with her car.

Missing Jean Winser from Chaucer Drive in West Wittering. Image: Sussex Police.

The 84-year-old was last seen at 11.25pm struggling to turn around in Collingwood Close, Peacehaven and was helped by a resident in the street. He tried to stop her from leaving as it was late but she drove off.

Her green Vauxhall Corsa was seen driving across West Sussex from midday including driving westbound from Rottingdean at 5.10pm.

PC Alex Leeson said: “Jean is described as white, 5ft 5” with short grey hair and glasses and has a brown leather handbag with her.

“She has medical conditions including diabetes so we are growing concerned about her being out all night.

“We believe Jean is still with her car and we are asking anyone to keep an eye out for her or her vehicle; KW55 GCV.

“Anyone who has seen her is asked to get in touch online or calling 999 quoting serial 1126 of 11/12.”