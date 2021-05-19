Concern over illegal shellfish collecting at Chichester Harbour

The Sussex Police Rural Crime Team visited the harbour on Tuesday morning (May 18).

In a post on Twitter, they wrote: "We have been out with Chichester District Council, around Chichester Harbour in response to concerns over illegal shellfish collecting.

"As wildlife police we are concerned around forced labour, food standards and conservation."

The rural crime team said that those involved in illegal commercial scale shellfish picking 'may be victims of modern slavery'.

They added that the crime ruins conservation efforts and 'may end up on your plate' by 'bypassing any food safety checks'.

Anyone who notices anything suspicious can report it to police online or by calling 101.