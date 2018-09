Police are concerned for missing teenager Jenna Tatum.

Jenna, 14, went missing from her Littlehampton home around 2.45pm yesterday (Friday, September 21).

She is white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build and with long pink hair.

Police said Jenna was last seen wearing black leggings and a blue t-shirt with an American logo on the front.

Jenna has links to Portsmouth and Chichester.

If anyone sees Jenna call 101, quoting 132 of 22/09.