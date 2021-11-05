Convict who escaped Chichester court is arrested

Che Isaacs-Neville, who had been wanted by police, has been arrested.

On July 28, Isaacs-Neville was convicted in his absence of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; two counts of assault by beating; criminal damage; and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was arrested by police on August 16 but during a hearing at Chichester Crown Court on August 18, he escaped from court custody and fled from the courtroom.

Che Isaacs-Neville