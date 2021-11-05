Convict who escaped Chichester court is arrested
Police have arrested a convicted criminal more than two months after he escaped a court hearing in Chichester.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 2:07 pm
Updated
Friday, 5th November 2021, 2:08 pm
Che Isaacs-Neville, who had been wanted by police, has been arrested.
On July 28, Isaacs-Neville was convicted in his absence of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; two counts of assault by beating; criminal damage; and theft of a motor vehicle.
He was arrested by police on August 16 but during a hearing at Chichester Crown Court on August 18, he escaped from court custody and fled from the courtroom.
Isaacs-Neville who was then also wanted for being unlawfully at large, was arrested on October 26 and has been remanded in custody for sentencing on December 16.