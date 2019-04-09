Convicted Bognor councillor Damien Enticott not standing for re-election

Disgraced Bognor councillor Damien Enticott will not be standing for re-election in May.

The town councillor - who resigned from the Labour Party - assaulted his ex-girlfriend and threatened to burn down her pub.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Enticott, then 34 of St Peter’s Crescent in Selsey, threw a bottle of brandy across the bar at the William Hardwicke pub and helped himself to £2,700 in cash from the till.

Following the conviction Mr Enticott took to Facebook and insisted that he would be standing again for election this May.

However, the lists for the upcoming Bognor Regis Town Council elections have now been published and Mr Enticott's name does not appear on them.

Mr Enticott - who resigned from the Labour Party over alleged anti-Semitic comments - has been approached for comment.