COUNTY NEWS: Fly-tipping blocked firefighters’ route to five-car A27 collision

There has been public outcry after firefighters announced they were delayed arriving at the scene of a five-car collision because of fly-tipping.

Two children were taken to hospital for checks after the incident on the A27 on Thursday afternoon.

The A27 was closed while emergency services attended to the incident. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency services were called to the Southwick Tunnel at 12.55pm.

Click here to read the original story.

But after the incident the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service took to their Facebook page to express their frustration.

They said: “Yesterday afternoon crews were called to a road traffic collision involving five vehicles in Southwick Tunnel.

“When firefighters from Shoreham Community Fire Station attempted to use the emergency access route on the A27 slip road, they were met with a large amount of fly tipping.

“Crews had to physically remove the abandoned waste in order to gain access, causing a delayed attendance time.

“This is unacceptable and Highways England have been informed.

“Please report large scale illegal dumping to help us avoid a similar situation.”

The post was shared widely, with comments condemning whoever was responsible for the fly-tipping.

To report fly-tipping, visit: www.gov.uk/report-flytipping.