COUNTY NEWS: ‘Hero’ father’s killer wins appeal to have his sentence reduced

A mechanic who was jailed for 15 years and eight months for killing a ‘hero’ father with a wrench has succeeded in getting his prison sentence reduced.

Colin Gale, 41, was jailed in March last year for killing bomb-disposal expert Mark Manning, who had been missing since April, 2014.

Gale – formerly of Offington Lane, Worthing – appeared before judges at the Court of Appeal in London on Thursday who decided that his sentence should be reduced by four months.

He was convicted of two charges last year: manslaughter and preventing the lawful burial of a body.

He had pleaded guilty to the second charge at the start of the trial.

Mr Manning, who lived in Lancing, was last seen alive in April, 2014.

It was not until 2016 that remains identified as Mr Manning were found near Hampshire Hill in Mid Sussex, more than 20 miles from where he lived.

In a statement after the sentencing, Mr Manning’s son Kane said: “My father was a hero, he saved many people’s lives around the world with his mine clearance work. I had an amazing bond with my father and I find it hard knowing my dad will never be around to see me grow up.”