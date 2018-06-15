COUNTY NEWS: Two found guilty of killing father

Two men have been convicted of killing a Sussex father after a three week trial.

Nicholas Bridge and Daniel Onofeghare were today found guilty by a jury at Hove Crown Court.

The trial at Hove Crown Court lasted three weeks

Bridge was found guilty of murdering Horsham man Anthony Williams by unanimous verdict.

Onofeghare was found guilty of manslaughter by majority vote.

The jurors had been out since Tuesday afternoon, with the trial in its third week.

The trial concerned the death of 37-year-old Mr Williams in an altercation on September 19 last year.

He died from stab wounds at a flat in Burtons Court, in Park Way, Horsham.

Bridge, 18, admitted during the trial that he caused the fatal blow but said he was trying to defend himself.

However prosecutor Philip Bennett QC argued that Anthony Williams died in a ‘revenge attack’.

After the jury had been out for just under three days, Judge Jeremy Gold QC told them earlier that he would accept a majority verdict in this case.

In Crown Court trials in the UK, majority verdicts must have at least 10 of the 12 jurors in agreement.

This afternoon the jury returned their verdict.

They found Bridge guilty of murdering Mr Williams, with all jurors in agreement.

They also found Onofeghare guilty of manslaughter by majority verdict.

‘Amazing father’

After Mr Williams was killed last year, his family spoke out in a moving tribute.

The family said: “Tony was an amazing father, partner, son, brother and friend. He had a heart of gold and always put others before himself.

“He was supportive, kind and caring to all he met.

“He was inquisitive about life, he always talked about new places, new ideas and ways in which he could change the world for the better.

“He was full of laughter, always smiling and full of love.

“He was popular and well-known among the local community and will be sadly missed by all of us.

“His memory will always live on in his children.”

Sentencing

Bridge and Onofeghare will appear for sentencing in due course.