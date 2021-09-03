Andrew Tester, 32, of Wood Croft, Billingshurst, was fined £500 and must pay £67 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (55mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A264 Broadbridge Heath, on August 6, 2021. He was fined £166 after admitting using a hand-held mobile phone while driving on the A264 Broadbridge Heath, on August 6, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, no action taken.

Lyndon Charman, 19, of Larch Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £200 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in East Grinstead on May 23, 2021.

Damian Raczak, 33, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £323 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (129mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on May 22, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for one year.

Brian Mitchell, 52, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £50 and must pay £95 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on June 7, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for four years. He was also fined £100 for breaching a suspended sentence order.

Arnoldas Zebrauskas, 31, of Hampton Court, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, on September 11, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Jack Berry, 25, of Conduit Mead, Chichester, was fined £576 and must pay £70 costs after admitting breaching the community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend office appointments on September 2 and 17, 2020. Jonathan Turner, 37, of Hunston Road, Hunston, was given a community order with three-month curfew, 7pm to 7am daily, and rehabilitation activity requirement, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Chichester on July 13, 2021; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Chichester on July 13, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and a total of £100 compensation. He must pay £17.50 compensation after admitting stealing alcohol worth £17.50 from M&S, Chichester, on July 13, 2021, no separate penalty. He also admitted failing to comply with a community protection notice by remaining in store after being asked to leave, displaying threatening, intimidating language and behaviour in a public place on July 13, 2021, no separate penalty.

James Hollingsworth, 38, of Winterbourne Road, Chichester, was fined £40 and must pay £85 costs, after admitting failing to comply with a community protection notice ordering him not to display abusive, insulting, threatening language or behaviour, be drunk or consume alcohol in a public place, in Chichester on July 13, 2021. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester on July 13, 2021.

Jordan Saunders, 19, of Whyke Marsh, Chichester, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting entering Good News Newsagent, Chichester, as a trespasser with intent to steal on April 17, 2020.