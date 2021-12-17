Harry Dallaway, 24, of The Broadway, Chichester, was fined £300 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (57ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Walnut Avenue, Chichester, on June 26, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sam Watts, 26, of Beach Road, Selsey, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Selsey on July 17, 2021. He must pay a total of £150 compensation. He also admitted two charges of resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Selsey on July 17, 2021, no separate penalties.

Dianne Gill, 50, of London Road, Fontwell, was fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Aldingbourne on April 5, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Adam Jones, 36, of Lime Kiln Coppice, Felpham, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on May 10, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.