Richard Mansell, 49, of Station Road, Bognor Regis, was given a four-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge, after admitting having a knife in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, on July 15, 2021, without good reason.

Mark Salter, 35, of Chichester Road, Bersted, was given a community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing four toothbrushes worth £36 from Boots, Littlehampton, on April 7, 2021.

Mark Salter, 35, of Chichester Road, Bersted, admitted failing to comply by a community order made on April 5, 2021, by failing to attend scheduled appointments on June 23 and August 24, 2021, and failing to maintain contact since August 16, 2021. The order was revoked.

Court news

Mark Salter, 35, of Western Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £85 costs, after admitting stealing detergent and shampoo worth £50 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on June 16, 2021; stealing groceries worth £150 from Co-op, Aldwick, on July 3, 2021; stealing groceries worth £80 from Co-op, Aldwick, on July 8, 2021; stealing meat and champagne worth £113 from Co-op, Aldwick, on July 25, 2021; stealing meat products worth £90.90 from BP, Rustington, on September 4, 2021; and two charges of assault by beating, at Co-op, Aldwick, on July 3 and 8, 2021.

Connor White, 27, of Mumford Place, Chichester, was fined £153 after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on October 19, 2021. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge after admitting possessing 1g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Newlands Lane on October 30, 2021; and possessing cannabis, a class B drug, at Centenary House, Worthing, on September 20, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge.

Lee Boniface, 46, of Linden Court, Linden Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £75 compensation, £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Bognor Regis on July 14, 2021; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Bognor Regis on July 14, 2021.

Tony Lindridge, 29, c/o Gilbert Road, Chichester, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend Building Better Relationships group sessions on September 9 and 30, 2021. The order was revoked and he was given a new community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work for assault by beating in Bognor Regis on May 6, 2020, and causing £264 damage to a plasterboard wall at The Guinness Partnership, Bognor Regis, on May 6, 2020.

Lauren Dougan, 33, of Hastings Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement after admitting failng to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on August 12, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Liam Johnson, 19, of Highfield Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on March 2, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Karola Sulik, 52, of Caspian Close, Fishbourne, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting having a folding plastic knife in Fisbourne Road East, Chichester, without good reason on April 18, 2020.

James Hollingsworth, 38, of Winterbourne Road, Chichester, was fined £60 and must pay £85 costs after admitting failing to comply with a community protection notice by shouting and swearing in a public place, engaging in anti-social behaviour by loudness and drunkenness, and refusing to leave shops in Chichester on September 25, 2021.

Jonathan Turner, 37, of Whyke Road, Chichester, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting damaging walls belonging to Stonepillow in Hunston on September 27, 2021.

Joanne Mollinux, 49, of Lennox Road, Chichester, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £50 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Chichester on November 21, 2020. She was given a nine-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £50 compensation after admitting assault in Chichester on November 21, 2020. She was given a nine-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £50 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence, racially aggravated, in Chichester on November 11, 2020. She was fined £60 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order. She must pay £64 compensation after admitting stealing cosmetics worth £64 from Boots, Chichester, on September 14, 2021.