Daisy Gaffney, 21, of Waverley Court, Stanley Road, Littlehampton, was fined £60 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after being found guilty of driving without insurance in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on August 8, 2020. Her driving record was endorsed with eight points. She was also found guilty of driving without the correct licence in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on August 8, 2020, no separate penalty.

Richard Powell, 53, of Landseer Drive, Selsey, was given a community order with alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on June 26, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

James May, 29, of Willows Caravan Park, Lydsey Road, Woodgate, was fined £169 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (9.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, on February 8, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

James May, 29, of Willows Caravan Park, Lydsey Road, Woodgate, was fined £169 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (9.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, on February 8, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ryan Taylor, 31, of Charles Avenue, Chichester, was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (6.4ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Ford Road, Ford, on February 8, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Penelope Hardy, 58, of Shrubbs Drive, Middleton-on-Sea, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for nine months, and must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge, after admitting harassment without violence, including sending numerous text messages and voicemails, in Bognor Regis between January 25, 2021, and February 10, 2021. She was also given a restraining order.

Matthew Forbes, 37, of Queensway House, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drug-driving (10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in The Bridleway, Selsey, on February 11, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Joshua Cullen, 28, of Broomfield Road, Selsey, was given an 18-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting harassment without violence in Selsey between May 12 and 27, 2021; and wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Selsey on may 27, 2021.