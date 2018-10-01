Crime in Sussex – here’s what happened in September

The alleged theft of a wallet from a dying man, two men standing trial for attempted murder and a Samurai sword being discovered by armed police are just some of the crime stories you have been talking about this past month.

Sussex remains one of the safest counties in the country, with lower levels of crime than many other parts of England.

However it is not without crime. Here are some of the incidents our newspapers covered in September.

Armed police raided a house in Eastbourne and discovered a machete and Samurai sword.

Click here to read the full story

Ten people accused of taking part in a large brawl at Goodwood Racecourse appeared in court.

Our photographer was outside court

Police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed at a property on Shoreham Beach.

He has since been charged

A court heard how a Billingshurst man who tried to arrange child abuse online is snared by undercover agents

He was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court

A wallet was allegedly stolen from a 66-year-old man suffering a cardiac arrest at Hastings railway station.

Click here to read the full story

A man has been barred from entering Hastings, St Leonards or the Rother district due to persistent anti-social behaviour

The ban is set to last two years

Police were called to ‘50 person disturbance’ in Bexhill.

Click here to read the full story

The trial of six people in connection with an alleged attack in Durrington that left a man with life-threatening injuries began at Hove Crown Court.

Click here to read the prosecution opening