Crimes committed at railway stations between Brighton and Portsmouth Harbour
The crime statistics for railway stations across the UK have been released for the past two years, so we’ve created a virtual journey between the busy Brighton and Portsmouth Harbour route.
We’ve provided the crime figures for all the main stations our readers may use, plus the passengers numbers. However, we should point out that travelling by train is still a very safe option. British Transport Police add that busy stations will inevitably generate more reported crime.