Crowd of youths throw eggs at elderly Bognor Regis man

On Sunday, October 31, a group of 'around 30-50' youths threw eggs at the elderly man and his home in Montgomery Drive.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "On October 31 a group of around 30-50 youths have targeted an address in Montgomery Drive, Bognor Regis by throwing eggs at an elderly male resident and his property.

Montgomery Drive, Bognor Regis. Picture via Google Streetview