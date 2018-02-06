‘Dangerous’ man ‘beat friend to a pulp’ in frenzied attack

A ‘dangerous and callous’ man ‘beat his friend to a pulp’ leaving him with a life-changing brain injury.

Trevor Hunt, 35, unemployed of Wick Street, Littlehampton, left his friend looking unrecognisable after breaking his nose, eye-socket, multiple ribs and leaving him with extensive bruising following a serious attack.

Police said instead of phoning for an ambulance Hunt recorded an attempted defence story on Facebook after the assault in Courtwick Road, Littlehampton, in May last year.

The victim, a 47-year-old man from Littlehampton, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. He also suffered memory loss of the incident, officers added.

Hunt was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following an eight-day trial and was sentenced to 16 years in prison with a five year extended licence at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday (February 2).

Sentencing him, Judge Roger Hetherington, said: “This was a serious attack sustained on a friend who was in no position to defend himself. You beat him to a pulp, raining blows to his body and head over a period of several hours.

“The injuries you caused were a broken nose, fracture to the lower eye socket, all ribs broken on both sides except the first, blood in the chest cavity, bruising to both kidneys and a traumatic brain injury, which when shown on a scan portrayed the trauma you would expect from a road traffic collision.

“Not content with that you humiliated the victim by advertising his injuries via photographs and videos posted to Facebook.

“The reason why the sentence is so high is down to previous crimes, the gratuitous degradation of the victim, the severity of the injuries caused, concealing evidence and preventing the victim from seeking medical assistance.”

Following the attack hunt’s home was raided by police.

Officers said inside, they found bloodstains on the walls, ceiling, furniture, flooring, underlay, clothing and shoes. A pair of blood-splattered shoes belonging to Hunt were found in the property.

Following scientific examination it was discovered the shoes were worn during the assault and the blood in the home was that of the victim.

Police said Hunt’s Facebook profile was searched and investigators discovered a picture of the victim’s face and a video filmed just hours after the attack which showed Hunt with a blood-drenched duster.

He was found in a tent in Littlehampton in May and was arrested.

A police spokesman said: “He provided two accounts of what happened but denied assaulting the victim, putting the blame on others.”

After sentencing Detective Constable Claire Mitchell said: “Hunt sustained a lengthy attack on the victim showing a complete disregard for him and instead of calling for an ambulance while he lay injured in his flat, he documented an attempted defence story on Facebook.

“Hunt lied consistently throughout the trial in a bid to cover his tracks and showed little remorse to someone who was well-known to him.

“He is a dangerous and callous man and this sentence has allowed justice to be served.

“We would like to thank the staff on the Eartham Ward at Worthing Hospital, Kerwin Court and Victim Support for the care given to his victim.

“We would also like to thank the local Littlehampton community for having the courage to come forward with witness accounts, which aided us in our investigation tremendously.”