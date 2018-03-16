Death of Bognor man 'no longer' suspicious

The death of a man found in his home last August is 'no longer being treated as suspicious', a spokesman for Sussex Police has confirmed today.

The body of James 'Jimmy' Colwell, 52, was found at the bottom of his stairs in Oak Grove, Bognor Regis, and the case was originally deemed 'unexplained' by police.

A 50-year-old man from Bognor Regis, known to Mr Colwell, was arrested on suspicion of murder at the time but the spokesman said he has now been told 'he is no longer under investigation'.

Police added: "Mr Colwell had sustained a head injury."

The news of Mr Colwell's death prompted an outpouring of tributes, including from his children Jade and Jordan who thanked him for 'being the incredible man you were’ and the Bognor Rugby Football Club, where he worked, which described him as 'such a big hearted part of the club’.

The club's statement added: "Bet you are already standing by St Peter telling everyone they cannot come in to heaven if they have boots on. You will be sorely missed."

An inquest is now due to take place on Tuesday.