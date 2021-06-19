Defibrillator vandalised outside village hall near Chichester

Chris Newberry was coaching table tennis on Friday evening (June 18) when he noticed the damage to the defibrillator outside North Mundham Village Hall.

Chris said: “I found a resuscitation aid and one of the defibrillator pads open on the ground outside.

“This would have meant that the defibrillator could not have been used in an emergency.”

A defibrillator in its protective cabinet.

Chris saw a group of girls sheltering by the defibrillator shortly before the damage was discovered. He has reported the vandalism to hall manager Terry Reed, who will arrange replacement pads for the equipment.

He added “I hope it was just a thoughtless act perhaps a bit of curiosity rather than a deliberate act, but in the light of the publicity surrounding the collapse of Christian Eriksen, one would hope they would have more sense.”