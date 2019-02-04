Did you see stolen tractor being driven on A27?

Three tractors were stolen from a shed on a farm near Petersfield over the weekend, according to police

Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses after the theft of the large Fendt tractors in Slade Lane overnight on Saturday, January 26 and Sunday, January 27.

Police

A spokesman said: "One of the tractors was discovered nearby and a second tractor has been recovered from Southampton, Hampshire.

"The third vehicle is still outstanding.

"If you witnessed any suspicious behaviour in this area or saw a tractor on the A27 heading toward Hampshire on the morning of Sunday, January 27 we would like to hear from you."

Police asked any information to be reported online or by calling 101 quoting reference 411 of 27/01. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

