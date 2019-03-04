Drink-driver arrested after refusing roadside breath test in Chichester

A drink-driver will appear in court after refusing to cooperate with a roadside breath test in Chichester on Friday (March 1), according to a Sussex Roads Police officer.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said officers attended a report of a suspected drink-driver at around 7.40pm in Waterside Drive.

Police

He added: "Officers stopped a vehicle and required the driver to cooperate with a roadside breath test. The male refused and was arrested.

"At custody he provided an evidential of breath of nearly three times the drink drive limit.

"Zheko Petrov, 38, from Bognor, has been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit, driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence."

Police said Petrov has been bailed to attend Worthing Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 19.

