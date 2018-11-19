Driver 'made contact' with police after fleeing scene of Selsey collision

A driver who fled the scene of a collision in Selsey has since made contact with officers, Sussex Police has confirmed.

According to police, emergency services responded to a report that a car had hit and caused damage to the corner of the Crown Inn pub in Selsey High Street on Saturday (November 17).

The driver 'ran off' from the scene after the incident at 5.45pm, police confirmed.

A police spokesman added: "Enquiries were made to trace the driver and he made contact with officers on Monday morning. The investigation is ongoing."

