Driver sought following Chichester collision

Police are appealing for information after a collision in Chichester this morning (July 1).

The driver is believed to have made off from the scene, police have said.

In a post on social media, Chichester Police said: "At the scene of a RTC where the driver has made off from the scene. Were you in the area of Bracklesham Lane / Clappers Lane in East Wittering this morning around 09:00hrs.

"If you have any information please let us know quoting reference 0371. #Chichester #EA077."

The tweet was accompanied by an image of a Volkswagen with damage to its doors and wingmirror.

Anyone with information should contact Sussex Police on 101 or by reporting information online.