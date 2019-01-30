Driver stopped by police after ‘nearly crashing on A27 whilst getting changed’

A man who was seen getting changed while driving on the A27 was stopped and reported by police officers this morning (Wednesday), according to a Sussex Police constable.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said he was travelling from Chichester to Worthing custody when he saw a car ‘swerving between lanes and nearly crashing’ just after Crossbush at around 5am.

In a tweet, he added: “When you’re getting dressed in the morning do it at home rather than whilst you’re driving to work.

“Driver stopped and reported for careless driving after we saw him swerving between lanes and nearly crashing on the A27 whilst getting changed. #Unbelievable #WednesdayWisdom.”