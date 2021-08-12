Drone deployed to trace 'suspicious man' near Midhurst

Sussex Police was called to the village following concerns from a resident after a man was reported to have been ‘acting suspiciously’, police have said.

The suspect evaded police and officers have confirmed that investigations are continuing.

Fitted with a spotlight, the drone was used in an attempt to trace the suspect.

A police car and the drone at the scene. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A spokesman for Sussex Police said in a post to social media: “Last night we deployed our drone in Midhurst.

“This was in response to a call from a member of the public reporting concerns of male acting suspiciously in the Easebourne area. The male then made efforts to evade police.

“Enquires still ongoing.”

PC Steer, who was on duty on the evening, described the drone as ‘an awesome bit of kit’ under a video showing the technology in action.

PC Steer said: “It’s a DJI M300, awesome bit of kit. The beeping is the sensors fitted just like reversing sensors on a car.”