Drone spotted 'looking into apartments' in Chichester

A drone was allegedly 'looking into apartments' in Chichester on Thursday morning (January 17).

According to residents in Little London, they saw a 'great, big' drone flying in the area for at least 45 minutes and reported the incident to the police.

Police

Sussex Police confirmed it received a report of a drone being flown in Shippam Street at around 10.55am.

One woman said: "It was very big and looked like a professional drone. It was made of steel and was shining red and green lights.

"It was definitely looking into my apartment, and other nearby homes."

Did you see the drone? Let us know by calling 01243 534166 or commenting on our Facebook page.

See also: Armed police surround house in Bracklesham Bay after 'malicious call'

Bike struck by train near Chichester station

Vigilant elderly Chichester woman thwarts attempt by man 'posing as police officer' to steal £4,000