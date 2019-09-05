Drug and money laundering arrest follows Chichester collision

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug crimes and money laundering, police have said.

Officers attended a collision in Broyle Road last night (Wednesday September 4) and arrested a man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, money laundering, taking a vehicle without consent and driving without a licence.

Chichester Police posted on social media said: "An arrest made by officers after attending a Road Traffic Collision in Broyle Road, #Chichester yesterday evening.

"We have one male in custody on suspicion of Possession with Intent to Supply of Class A, Money Laundering, Taking a Vehicle without Consent and Driving without Licence. #DriveLegal"